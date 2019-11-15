Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,115,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. 3,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,431. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average is $136.27.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.