Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.70. 1,644,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,602. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $183.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day moving average of $169.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.80.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

