Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,662.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,453. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.53. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $149.55 and a 12-month high of $179.42.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

