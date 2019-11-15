ValuEngine Downgrades Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) to Sell

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Glassbridge Enterprises stock traded up $155.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.00. 1,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. Glassbridge Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $250.00.

Get Glassbridge Enterprises alerts:

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($44.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

Read More: QQQ ETF

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Glassbridge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glassbridge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.