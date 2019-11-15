ValuEngine Downgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Buy

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.02.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.60 on Monday, reaching $204.19. 26,297,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,885,606. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.06. NVIDIA has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $211.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $1,823,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,361.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

