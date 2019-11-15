ValuEngine Upgrades International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to “Hold”

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMXI. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $577.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.80 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Also, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,157. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2,942.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 958,573 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 298,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.