ValuEngine Upgrades Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) to Buy

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Konami from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of KNMCY traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23. Konami has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $48.33.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

