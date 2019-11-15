Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) SVP Craig A. Moughler Sells 1,641 Shares

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VVV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,256. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $22,641,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,293,000 after purchasing an additional 993,754 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 463.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 795,348 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,730,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,790,000 after purchasing an additional 491,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

