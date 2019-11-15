VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Insider Coote Gavin Buys 5,000,000 Shares

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) insider Coote Gavin bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. 25,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

