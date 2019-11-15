Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Position Lessened by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,868,000 after purchasing an additional 440,482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,240,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,509,000 after acquiring an additional 100,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 112,539 shares during the period.

VOX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,061. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.59.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

