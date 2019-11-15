Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Trimmed by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $156.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.23. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $124.93 and a 52 week high of $157.82.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.