Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.57

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.57 and last traded at $78.55, with a volume of 15444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,526,000 after purchasing an additional 341,904 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 903.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 216,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 195,147 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 629.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 135,079 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 431,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 134,691 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,264,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,008,000 after purchasing an additional 123,513 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

