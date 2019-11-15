Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) Shares Up 0.5%

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.55 and last traded at $83.55, 434 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $83.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.