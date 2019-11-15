Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.515-3.612 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on VAR. ValuEngine cut Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,390. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $103.92 and a 12-month high of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.99.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 9.65%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $52,930.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,477.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,395 shares of company stock worth $158,388. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

