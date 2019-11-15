Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. Vectrus posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $359.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.34 million.

VEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vectrus from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Vectrus stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.28. 44,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,808. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $631.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.79. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In related news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,249.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,513.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 900.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after buying an additional 644,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Vectrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vectrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,561,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vectrus during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,938,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

