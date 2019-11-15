Verasity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $339,851.00 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Verasity has a total market cap of $688,832.00 and approximately $339,851.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017632 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000482 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,507,985,560 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

