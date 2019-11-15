Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) Trading Up 20%

Veritec Inc (OTCMKTS:VRTC) shares were up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC)

Veritec, Inc together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions in the United States. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs.

