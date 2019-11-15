Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,296 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $115.90. 156,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,398. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.38 and a one year high of $118.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average of $115.46.

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

