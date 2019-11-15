Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 17,084 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 461.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

ABB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. 45,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

