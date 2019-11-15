Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $287,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $221.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.75. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $148.42 and a 52-week high of $220.73.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

