Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $300,000 Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,126,766. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $279,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,947. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -226.24, a PEG ratio of 143.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $129.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

