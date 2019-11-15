Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $356,000 Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.3% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $2,509,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,524. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

