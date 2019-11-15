Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $272,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 930.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

