Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Trading Down 0.3%

Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) shares traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141.08 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 141.08 ($1.84), 4,839 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 11,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.50 ($1.85).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68.

In other Vianet Group news, insider Chris Williams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440 ($3,188.29). Also, insider James Dickson bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($70,560.56).

About Vianet Group (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc engages in the design, development, sale, and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment for the leisure and vending sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company also provides data insights and related services; and management information and business insights through combining data from smart Internet of Things solutions and external information sources.

