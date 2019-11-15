Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 111,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth about $76,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth about $4,055,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $9.94 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $716.91 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

