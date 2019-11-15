VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) Trading 15.5% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)’s stock price traded up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.65, 115,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 414% from the average session volume of 22,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. VirTra Systems had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of VirTra Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VirTra Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VirTra Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VirTra Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VirTra Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VirTra Systems stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.97% of VirTra Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.94.

VirTra Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

