Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) Trading Down 0%

Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72, 11 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 15.39% of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

