Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) Stock Price Up 0%

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.48, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 6.83% of Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.