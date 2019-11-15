Vocus Group (ASX:VOC) Trading 2.1% Higher

Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$3.49 ($2.48) and last traded at A$3.42 ($2.43), 2,966,392 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,580,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.35 ($2.38).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 63.33.

In related news, insider Robert (Bob) Mansfield acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.20 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,259.00 ($106,566.67).

About Vocus Group (ASX:VOC)

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

