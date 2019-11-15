Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 144 ($1.88) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 191.18 ($2.50).

Shares of LON:VOD traded down GBX 4.98 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 154.60 ($2.02). 140,356,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.48. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.41%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.28%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

