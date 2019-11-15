Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on VYGR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

VYGR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.93. 10,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,272. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $523.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.58. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

