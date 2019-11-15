Wagerr Reaches Market Cap of $12.01 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and $16,920.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001092 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 209,105,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,725,903 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

