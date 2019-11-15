Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading Up 12%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) was up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 4,086,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 1,344,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTRH shares. Benchmark set a $5.00 target price on shares of Waitr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, President Joseph Stough bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tilman J. Fertitta bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Serengeti Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 15.0% in the third quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Waitr by 428.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waitr by 67.3% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,419,000 after buying an additional 1,818,172 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waitr by 557.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after buying an additional 1,928,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

