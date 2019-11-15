Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stock Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRE opened at $30.35 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 103.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

