Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 618,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,780. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $90,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,568.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Webster Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

