Wedbush Comments on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. The company had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LXRX. Gabelli upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. G.Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

LXRX stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Sobecki bought 99,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $239,190.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $32,884.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lonnel Coats bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,388.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 218,749 shares of company stock valued at $528,560. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,382 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 194,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 78,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

