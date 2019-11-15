Wedbush Lowers Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wedbush currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.07.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $852,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,172 shares of company stock worth $32,801,758 in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

