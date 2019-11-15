Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avrobio in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.46). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Avrobio’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avrobio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Avrobio has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $341.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 641,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 118,675 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 658,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

