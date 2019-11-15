Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BorgWarner (BWA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA):

11/5/2019 – BorgWarner was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/3/2019 – BorgWarner had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – BorgWarner was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – BorgWarner was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2019 – BorgWarner was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – BorgWarner was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – BorgWarner was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/19/2019 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/15/2019 – BorgWarner is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strong backlogs and increasing demand for hybrid and electric propulsion engines are likely to bolster BorgWarner’s market presence. It is also expected to gain from a diverse product range that caters to hybrid and electric vehicles. The company follows the strategy of acquiring businesses that can expand its product portfolio while divesting non-core operations. However, BorgWarner is witnessing a decline in light-vehicle production across all its major markets served, which is in turn marring the top line. Management expects the challenging conditions to continue, which will further impact its sales in the remainder of 2019. Further, supply chain inefficiencies and higher research and development costs are likely to mar its margins. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,246,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $933,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after buying an additional 2,116,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,212,000 after buying an additional 824,302 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,802,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,632,000 after buying an additional 231,464 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 41.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after buying an additional 805,905 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

