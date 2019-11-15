Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comcast (CMCSA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA):

10/31/2019 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2019 – Comcast was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Comcast was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Comcast was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/26/2019 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

