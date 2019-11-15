Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Credicorp (BAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) recently:

11/15/2019 – Credicorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/12/2019 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

11/5/2019 – Credicorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

10/30/2019 – Credicorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2019 – Credicorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

10/7/2019 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

9/30/2019 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

NYSE:BAP traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.61. 208,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,821. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $199.83 and a 1-year high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.74 and a 200 day moving average of $218.14.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 24.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

In related news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $762,745.90. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 84,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

