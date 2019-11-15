Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE: BSMX):

11/12/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

10/31/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/29/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/23/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/16/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/7/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/2/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/25/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE BSMX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,197,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,321,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,038 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,192,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,274 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,479,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,028 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

