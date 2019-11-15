Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ: GRFS):

11/12/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. "

10/30/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/28/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/16/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/15/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/9/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/2/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/24/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/18/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/16/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. 70,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

