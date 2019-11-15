Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto (RIO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO):

11/8/2019 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2019 – Rio Tinto is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $4,100.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $4,400.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

11/2/2019 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $4,750.00 to $4,725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/30/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/30/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/29/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research.

10/28/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

10/18/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/18/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

10/17/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/11/2019 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/3/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/27/2019 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

9/23/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarkson Capital.

Shares of RIO opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 11.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 37.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 764,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,798,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

