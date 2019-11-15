Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Verizon Communications (VZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) in the last few weeks:

11/14/2019 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

10/28/2019 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $65.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Verizon Communications was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2019 – Verizon Communications is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/18/2019 – Verizon Communications was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

VZ stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $246.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Verizon Communications Inc alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,614,000 after purchasing an additional 688,375 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $117,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.