WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $307.21

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $307.21 and last traded at $307.21, with a volume of 9267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $301.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCG shares. ValuEngine downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.00 and a 200 day moving average of $277.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 4.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile (NYSE:WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

