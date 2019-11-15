Wells Fargo & Co Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $83.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ameren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ameren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.83.

Shares of AEE opened at $76.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ameren has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 296.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,755,000 after buying an additional 1,311,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,022,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,255,015,000 after buying an additional 624,618 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ameren by 63.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 940,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,648,000 after buying an additional 365,451 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameren by 20.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,150,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,560,000 after buying an additional 365,135 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameren by 22.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,839,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,134,000 after buying an additional 338,563 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

