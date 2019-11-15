WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of WJRYY stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average is $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $91.71.

About WEST JAPAN RWY/S

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

