Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,526. The stock has a market cap of $542.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 709.60, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.