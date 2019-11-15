Westminster Resources (CVE:WMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Westminster Resources Ltd. (CVE:WMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $709,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Westminster Resources Company Profile (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold, silver, and copper. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties comprising an area of approximately 36,000 hectares located in southern Peru; and El Cobre project that covers an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

